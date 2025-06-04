Texarkana ISD Expands Teacher Stipends to Include 6th and 7th Grade Math, RLA, and Science

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District(TISD) has approved new stipends aimed at supporting and retaining highly qualified educators in key middle school content areas. Beginning in the 2025–26 school year, teachers in 6th and 7th Grade Math, Reading Language Arts (RLA), and Science will receive a $4,000 annual stipend in addition to their regular salary. Teachers who are not yet fully certified will receive a $2,000 stipend.

The stipends, paid in monthly installments starting September 2025, are designed to attract and retain strong instructional talent in subject areas critical to student academic success. This initiative builds on the district’s ongoing stipend program for 8th through 12th-grade teachers in these content areas, which will continue without interruption.

“We know how vital middle school is to long-term academic achievement,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. “By investing in our educators at this stage, we are investing directly in our students’ futures.”

TISD continues to prioritize educational excellence by offering competitive compensation packages that support teacher effectiveness and student outcomes.

Interested candidates can explore current job opportunities and apply online HERE or contact the Human Resources Department at 903-794-8473 for more information.

