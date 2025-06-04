Sponsor

William Edward Davis, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025. He was born on December 30,1930 in Camden, AR. He was a Maj. in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He was a farmer, business man, pilot and devoted family man. He graduated high school from Prescott, AR. in 1949 and attended Henderson State University where he was also a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Following he transferred to East Texas State University to allow him to join the Air Force R.O.T.C. He graduated with a bachelors degree in economics and minored in English. After his graduation he received his officers commission as a 2LT. He spent many years in Japan during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elbert Edward Davis and Elizabeth and a brother Larry Davis.

He is survived by his wife Roxann of 34 years. A son Josh Davis (Mandy) and daughter Jessica Davis. Two granddaughters Joely and Lora Davis. One sister Betty McHenry. Four step children Deborah Spoonemore, Lisa Anderson, Todd Miller and Keith Miller.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 6, 2025 at St. James Episcopal Church with Fr. William Halt officiating. Burial will follow in Shreveport, La. in Forrest Park West Cemetery.

Family visitation will be 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, June 5, 2025 at East Funeral Home-Moores Lane.

Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhome.com