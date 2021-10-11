The Bowie County Regional Monoclonal Infusion Treatment Center received its allotment of Regeneron, yesterday. The site has been open and providing infusions on a limited basis since September23, 2021. With the receipt of its allocation, the center had 507 doses this morning for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.
Physicians referring patients to the infusions center can make a referral in the online portal at www.stateoftexasinfusionhotline.com. The center is open 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. There is no cost for the infusion, and no insurance is needed.
While the treatment is an outpatient process, patients must have a physician’s order to seek the antibody infusion, called Regeneron. Patients are a candidate for the treatment if they meet one or more of the following criteria:
65 years of age or older
Obesity or being overweight
Pregnancy
Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes
Immunosuppressive Disease
Receiving Immunosuppressive Treatment
Cardiovascular disease or hypertension
Chronic lung diseases
Sickle Cell Disease
Neurodevelopmental disorders or other conditions that confer medical complexity
Having a medical related technological dependence
If you have received a positive COVID-19 result and think you may be a candidate for this treatment, please consult your physician.
The treatment is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, or who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity.
The site is located at 401 Industrial Boulevard, Nash, TX. Contact information for the RIC is as follows:
903-716-5266
903-716-5267
Fax: 903-716-5264
bcinfusioncenter@bowiecounty.org