Advertisement

The Bowie County Regional Monoclonal Infusion Treatment Center received its allotment of Regeneron, yesterday. The site has been open and providing infusions on a limited basis since September23, 2021. With the receipt of its allocation, the center had 507 doses this morning for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Physicians referring patients to the infusions center can make a referral in the online portal at www.stateoftexasinfusionhotline.com. The center is open 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. There is no cost for the infusion, and no insurance is needed.

While the treatment is an outpatient process, patients must have a physician’s order to seek the antibody infusion, called Regeneron. Patients are a candidate for the treatment if they meet one or more of the following criteria:

65 years of age or older

Obesity or being overweight

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive Disease

Receiving Immunosuppressive Treatment

Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases

Sickle Cell Disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders or other conditions that confer medical complexity

Having a medical related technological dependence

Advertisement

If you have received a positive COVID-19 result and think you may be a candidate for this treatment, please consult your physician.

The treatment is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, or who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity.

The site is located at 401 Industrial Boulevard, Nash, TX. Contact information for the RIC is as follows:

903-716-5266

903-716-5267

Fax: 903-716-5264

bcinfusioncenter@bowiecounty.org

Advertisement!

The State of Texas Infusion Call Center remains available to clients and providers for all questions and follow up regarding mobile infusions and scheduling. Please call 1-800-742-5990 for assistance.