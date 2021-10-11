Wadley Regional Medical Center Receives New Quality-Based Accreditation from DNV

Advertisement

Wadley Regional Medical Center announces the successful completion of its new accreditation process has been awarded by DNV.

By earning accreditation, Wadley has demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards (Conditions of Participation) set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. DNV’s accreditation program is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

“The DNV program is consistent with our long-term commitment to quality and patient safety,” says Tom Gilbert, president of Wadley. “The ability to integrate ISO 9001 quality standards with our clinical and financial processes is a major step forward.”

Wadley has three years from the date of its accreditation to achieve compliance with ISO 9001, the world’s most trusted quality management system used by performance-driven organizations around the world to advance their quality and sustainability objectives.

“We have taken an entirely different approach to accreditation, and hospitals are really responding,” says DNV Healthcare USA Inc. President Patrick Horine. “Since accreditation is a must-have credential for just about every hospital in this country, why not make it more valuable, and get more out of it? That’s where ISO 9001 comes into play and turns the typical get-your-ticket-punched accreditation exercise into a quality transformation.”

DNV’s accreditation program, called NIAHO®(Integrated Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations), involves annual hospital surveys – instead of every three years – and encourages hospitals to openly share information across departments and to discover improvements in clinical workflows and safety protocols.

