A&M-Texarkana to Add Volleyball and Cross Country to Athletic Program

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is excited to announce an expansion of its existing athletic program to include women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country for the fall of 2022. The athletic department currently fields teams in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball, and competes in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference.

“Adding these two programs to our athletic department will place the total number of intercollegiate programs at 11,” said Athletic Director Michael Galvan. Both sports will compete during the fall semester. The volleyball team will use the Patterson Student Center as its home court while cross country will utilize the existing trails and courses near the TAMUT campus and around the city of Texarkana. “We are thrilled to be adding two more programs and we will adhere to the same standards of excellence that we have with our existing programs,” Galvan added. “The athletic department has a tremendous amount of support from our administration. I want to thank Dr. Cutrer and the entire administration at A&M-Texarkana for entrusting the athletic department to fulfill its role in adding to both the education and overall university experience for our students and student athletes.”

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be expanding our athletic program at A&M-Texarkana once again,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “These three teams will bring approximately 45 additional students to our campus and community. Our athletes come here from throughout the United States and around the world. Many of them remain here after graduating, starting their careers and settling in to become part of the fabric of Texarkana. Today is a great day to be an Eagle!”

