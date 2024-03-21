TWU Closing Portion of College Drive for Sewer Maintenance

Sponsor

Starting Monday, March 25th, Texarkana Water Utilities will close a portion of College Drive from Coolidge Street to the east portion of Tanglewood Drive for a sewer replacement project.

There will be access to Coolidge Street, and residents’ access will be maintained for the houses along College Drive and Marine Station. However, no through traffic will be allowed. TWU expects the closure to last approximately 3-4 weeks, depending on the weather.

For more information, contact Texarkana Water Utilities at (903) 798-3819.