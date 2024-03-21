Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Car in Apartment Parking Lot

Sponsor

A nearly 2-year-old child was struck and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in Texarkana, Texas at the Magnolia Garden apartments in the 3900 block of Magnolia Street.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, a 28-year-old man was pulling into the parking lot when he didn’t see the child playing in the parking lot and struck him. The child was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver called 911 and no charges are expected at this time.

According to police the mother was still in the apartment and the child possibly left the apartment unnoticed.

Police continue to investigate.