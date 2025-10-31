🎉 Grand Reopening Celebration Draws Crowd in Nash – Holiday Catering Soon Available! 🎉

Texas Best Smokehouse, Fuzzy Taco Shop, Golden Chick, and Dunkin’ Donuts are offering CATERING with Competitive Prices for Local Businesses, Schools, and Events

Earlier this month, the Texas Best Smokehouse travel center at Exit 218 in Nash, Texas, reopened under new management—and the celebration was one for the books. Locals turned out in droves to enjoy free food, carnival games, and family-friendly fun at the newly refreshed destination featuring Texas Best Smokehouse, Fuzzy Taco Shop, Golden Chick, and Dunkin’ Donuts.

TXKtoday was live on-site, capturing the excitement as guests met the new team, sampled signature dishes, and watched their kids bounce in colorful inflatables. From smoked brisket and tacos to donuts and fried chicken, the event showcased the variety and flavor that make this travel center a one-stop favorite.

“At the opening, we gave away gift cards and gift items as well as free food to all the locals,” said the new owners. “We’re very happy with the turnout and glad that we were able to do something for the community.”

🎥 Watch the recap: TXKtoday Facebook Live Video

🍽️ Holiday Catering Made Easy

With the holidays fast approaching, the travel center’s restaurants are teaming up to offer full-service catering for local businesses, schools, and events. Whether you’re planning a festive office lunch or a family gathering, you can now order from a single catering company featuring:

Texas Best Smokehouse – BBQ platters, smoked meats, and hearty sides

Fuzzy Taco Shop – Taco bars, bold flavors, and customizable options

Golden Chick – Crispy chicken, rolls, and Southern-style sides

Dunkin’ Donuts – Coffee, donuts, and breakfast catering

🎄 Competitive pricing and flexible packages make it easy to serve a crowd with favorites everyone loves.

For more details or to schedule your holiday catering order, stop by the travel center or visit the brand websites directly. Whether you’re feeding 10 or 100, this team has you covered with flavor, convenience, and community spirit.

📍 Exit 218 Nash | 1955 N. Kings Hwy

🛻 Your one-stop shop for food, fun, and festive catering this season.