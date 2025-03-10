Mustard Seed Wealth Management Opens New Location in Texarkana

Sponsor

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Thursday, March 6th, at 5329 Summerhill Rd. in Texarkana to mark the opening of Mustard Seed Wealth Management’s new Texarkana location.

Founder Dr. J. David Ashby, CPA, CFP®, and Kirk Reardon, IAR, along with the Chamber of Commerce and Mustard Seed team members, cut the ribbon, indicating the commencement of operations at this location.

David Ashby, a former Southern Arkansas University professor with a passion for financial planning, founded a fee-only advisory firm in Magnolia, inspired by his fascination with how people save and spend money. Ashby cultivated a philosophy centered on financial freedom, guiding clients with a data-driven, tax-efficient, and diversified investment approach. By collaborating with professionals like estate attorneys and accountants, Mustard Seed employs a holistic and personalized strategy to meet client goals. With a team of ten advisors across five locations, the firm remains dedicated to fostering long-term growth and providing transparent, responsive service to individuals, businesses, and foundations alike.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 830 a.m. -5 p.m. Friday 830 a.m. – Noon. Call for an appointment: 903-716-8141

