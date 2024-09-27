Community Healthcore Foundation to Host 11th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

Sponsor

Community Healthcore Foundation is hosting its 11th Annual Turkey Trot 5K on November 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. The event was created by the previous Regional Administrator, Jeanell Cannon, who passed away in 2022. “She created this event as a fun fundraiser for the Foundation that any family can enjoy,” said current Regional Administrator, Stacy Tidwell. “It is an important part of providing funding for some of the programs at Community HealthCORE that would otherwise not be covered.”

Community HealthCORE is a non-profit agency that serves as the local Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Authority for 9 counties in Northeast Texas, including Bowie, Cass, and Red River Counties. Community HealthCORE provides behavioral health services to children and adults with mental illnesses, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year’s race will feature a new sign-up option and a new race category and will present the Top 3 winning medals in 5 age categories in addition to the Best Male and Best Female Overall. The new “Sleep In” sign-up option is available for those who want to support the cause without participating in the race. The new “Kids Fun Dash” is for children 12 and under to race around the pond at Spring Lake Park at their own pace; a parent or guardian must accompany all children at all times. Registration is required for all race participants and each will receive a swag bag, participation medal, and shirt. Note: Adults accompanying a child participating in the Kids Fun Dash do not need to register.

Register by visiting www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Texarkana/ThanksgivingDayTurkeyTrotTexarkana.

For more information about the 11th Annual Turkey Trot or Community HealthCORE Foundation, call 903-831-7585, ext. 3465, or visit www.communityhealthcore.com/foundation.