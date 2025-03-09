Suspect Arrested in Deadly Maud Family Dollar Robbery

Sponsor

On Saturday, March 8, 2025 at approximately 7:52pm, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Family Dollar Store in Maud TX. The caller reported an armed robbery had just occurred and one of the store clerks had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find Denyle K. Pierce, 47 yrs old of Maud TX, deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Store surveillance cameras captured the event and provided deputies with an accurate description of the suspect’s clothing that was very unique. It also captured useful footage of the firearm used in the crime.

Deputies obtained a description of the vehicle used by the suspect to flee the scene and located it at a residence in Maud, TX. Contact was made with the resident of the home where he provided consent to search his property. Clothing and a gun matching the one depicted in the video was recovered. Subsequently, Keyshawn Deiron Wickware, 27 years old of Maud TX, was arrested and booked into the Bowie County Jail for the offense of Capital Murder. No bond has been set.