Ranchers’ Table to Host 1st Annual Roundup Fundraiser

A local food insecurity non-profit is pleased to announce they will be hosting their first annual fundraiser, the Ranchers’ Table Roundup, on November 23 at the New Boston Pavilion in downtown New Boston, Texas. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00, with craft vendors open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Chuck Wagon lunches will be served, along with live music, a car show, crafts and a silent auction. Tickets for a Chuck Wagon chicken fried steak lunch with all the fixings is only $15 in advance for adults ($20 day of) and $5 for children and goes to support the Ranchers’ Table food ministry.

All funds raised from the Roundup will go to support the Ranchers’ Table’s mission to provide high quality protein to our food insecure community members.

Ranchers’ Table Founder, Ed Williams, was introduced to cow herding by his dear friend, Mike “Shorty” Smith, who passed away in 2018. After Ed assisted Mike with a building project, Mike surprised Ed with funds and a request that Ed start a cowherd for his grandkids. Ed followed the formula from Mike, started a herd, and now serves as his grandkids’ ranch-hand. The idea for Ranchers’ Table Ministry started in a living room on a quiet morning when Ed was recovering from a life-altering battle with COVID-19. While listening to a television preacher, Ed felt God say, “Give a cow.” That’s it. Just “Give a cow.” From that moment on, Ed knew he had to start this ministry with the help of friends and family to help those less fortunate.

Now in the cow business and serving as his grandkids’ ranch-hand, Ed is ready to launch this ministry in memory of his friend and mentor. Mike planted this seed and laid out a plan to make it grow and keep growing.

Call Rita Vazquez for more information on sponsoring the event, $25 craft booth rental, or to purchase tickets at 410-610-8310 or visit the event tab at https://therancherstable.com.

