TexAmericas Center Announces New Cell Tower, Increased Internet Capabilities

TexAmericas Center, a premier 12,000-acre Texas industrial park, today announced the addition of a new cell tower on its 765-acre Central Campus.

The new cell tower significantly increases internet capabilities and communications services, reinforcing TexAmericas Center’s position as a top-ranking industrial park in the nation. This is in addition to the existing 144-strand fiber that serves all three of TexAmericas Center’s campuses.

The installation of the tower is a major technological improvement for the industrial park. With improved internet connection, machines, and sensors can connect more easily, becoming more stable and reliable in the long term. The ability to remotely monitor and control machinery helps reduce downtime and improve safety. Enhanced connectivity improves communication between devices, supports more efficient inventory management, and strengthens machinery control, leading to increased safety.

Additionally, wireless systems lower installation and maintenance costs, offering a more affordable solution for tenants. As TexAmericas Center grows, the internet network can be easily expanded to meet the needs of new tenants and emerging technologies.

“We want to provide our customers and tenants with the best possible service,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “With increased internet capabilities, operations become more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable.”

“Access to excellent internet service is crucial for businesses in today’s digital and connected world,” said Eric Voyles, EVP and Chief Economic Development Officer of TexAmericas Center. “It is essential for seamless communication, operational efficiency, security, and growth. As businesses increasingly embrace remote work, mobile technology, and real-time communication, reliable service has become a foundational tool for success across all sectors.”

Excellent cell service is a foundational element for businesses that rely on fast, secure, and reliable communication, data access, and cloud-based systems. It not only supports day-to-day operations but also fosters growth, efficiency, and flexibility, allowing businesses to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

To learn more about TexAmericas Center and its range of commercial real estate services, such as leasing, ground for sell, build-to-suit services, logistics services, access to financing and incentives as well as TexAmericas Center’s strategic growth plans to accommodate prospective and existing tenants, visit www.TexAmericasCenter.com.



About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

