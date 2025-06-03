Teach to Prevent Conference Set for July 12 — Bringing Educators and Law Enforcement Together to Protect Children

Sponsor

School professionals and law enforcement officers from across the region are invited to attend the Teach to Prevent Conference, an in-person training event focused on preventing child abuse and neglect. The conference will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Heritage Church in Texarkana.

Hosted by the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC), this one-day event will offer expert-led sessions and collaborative discussions on how to become more prevention-focused in both educational and law enforcement settings. Participants will explore the complex realities of child abuse and neglect while learning actionable strategies to better identify, report, and prevent these issues in their communities.

“Educators and law enforcement officers are often the first line of defense for vulnerable children,” said Breanne Bradshaw, Chief Advancement Officer at TCAC. “This conference is designed to strengthen that defense by providing practical tools, expert insights, and opportunities for cross-discipline collaboration.”

Specialized breakout sessions for law enforcement will cover topics such as Minimal Facts Interviewing and a Mini Multidisciplinary Team Orientation, ensuring officers leave better equipped to respond to child protection cases.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1334039460939?aff=oddtdtcreator

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 8:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Location: Heritage Church, 5801 N. Kings Hwy

For more information, contact Trinity Gardner at (903)792-2215/ tgardner@casacac.org.







About Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center:

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) provides a safe, child-friendly environment for the investigation and healing of child abuse cases. Through coordinated services and prevention efforts, TCAC serves children and families across Bowie, Cass, Morris, Miller, Hempstead, and Little River Counties. Learn more at www.texarkanacac.org.

