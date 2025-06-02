Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old

Sponsor

There’s been an arrest made in last month’s murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Betts. Over the weekend, 24-year-old Benjamin Brem was taken into custody in Houston on several Texarkana arrest warrants. Detective Casey Schmidt was able to figure out who was responsible and worked with officers in Houston last week to make the arrest.

Just after midnight on May 10th, TTPD responded to a shots-fired call in the 1300 block of Carroll Street. When officers got there, they found Betts inside the home. Sadly, he had been shot and died at the scene. A 52-year-old man who was also in the house was also shot and taken to Christus St. Michael, but thankfully his injuries weren’t life-threatening. The investigation showed that someone fired more than 50 rounds into the house from the street before driving off.

Brem will be brought back to Texarkana in the next several days and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Evading Arrest.

Big thanks to Detective Schmidt, our other detectives who have worked hard on this case, and the Houston officers who helped us get this done.