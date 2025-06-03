Texarkana Texas Cop Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Child

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested Zackary Gilley, 32, for sexual assault of a child. Gilley, who has been employed as a Texarkana Texas police officer since 2018, was placed on administrative leave just prior to his arrest at the police department Monday night.

The department immediately initiated both internal and criminal investigations of the incident after the allegations involving a 15 year old girl came to light. After evaluating the evidence obtained by investigators and facts gathered from an external forensic expert, the Bowie County District Attorneys Office was consulted. A probable cause affidavit was prepared and presented to a District Judge with a request that arrest warrants be issued.

Gilley was called to the police department last night and arrested for two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count each of indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure. He booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond was set at $600,000 this morning.

Chief Schutte said, “”The men and women of the Texarkana Texas Police Department are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and respect. When one of our own is alleged to have violated the law, it is deeply troubling and disheartening. Such actions stand in direct opposition to the values we uphold. Accountability is necessary to preserve the trust our community places in us, and we remain committed to transparency and doing what is right.”