Texarkana College Honors Black History Month: Live Concert, Keynote Luncheon, and Heritage Exhibition

Texarkana College is excited to announce a series of events in celebration of Black History Month, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans. The festivities will kick off with SoulFest, a musical extravaganza hosted by the Texarkana College Music Department in partnership with the Texarkana Regional Chorale and the Liberty-Eylau High School Choir.

SoulFest will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at 6 PM in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room. This free event will feature an array of powerful and inspiring musical selections, including: Lift Every Voice and Sing (TRC), Way Over in Beulah Lan’ (TRC), The Battle of Jericho (TRC), Gloria (TRC), Alleluia (TRC), Deep River (TRC), Were You There? (LEHS Choir), Hear My Prayer (LEHS Choir), Ain’t No Grave (TRC), Keep Your Lamps (ALL), Let Everything that Hath Breath (ALL), and Total Praise (ALL).

Following SoulFest, Texarkana College will host a luncheon on Wednesday, February 26 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room. The highlight of the event will be a keynote address by Dr. Kimberly Lowry, Vice President of the Texas Association of Community Colleges and Executive Director of the Texas Success Center. Dr. Lowry’s lecture, titled “Breaking Barriers and Building Legacies: The Role of Education in Black History and Beyond,” will explore the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of African American communities. The luncheon will also feature performances by TC music student Chantal McCulloh, and TC Associate Professor of Music Marc-André Bougie.

In addition to these events, the Palmer Memorial Library at Texarkana College will feature a Black History Month display throughout February. The exhibit will showcase quotes and information on inspirational African Americans throughout history, providing an educational and reflective experience for all visitors.

Texarkana College invites the community to join in these celebrations and honor the legacy of African Americans. Learn more at https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/black-history/.

