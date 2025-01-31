Sponsor

Margaret Ann Coleman from Texarkana, Texas was born at Haworth, Oklahoma on January 11, 1941, to Frank and Virginia Harris. She passed peacefully away in Texarkana, Texas on January 29, 2025, at the age of 84.

Mrs. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Machelle Szafranski; and multiple brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Hugh Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; her children, Christie (Bob) Gipson of Mount Pleasant, Texas, Jason (Kelly) Evans of Texarkana, Texas, Portland (John) Mithen of Richardson, Texas; her grandchildren Emily Evans, Erica Yosten, Hanna Szafranski, Sara Corder, Brandon Irvin and Phillip Irvin; and multiple great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Margaret attended Faith Assembly church and was proud to be an American. She was a proud member of Choctaw Indian Nation. In her free time, she enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and singing her gospel songs.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

A special Thank You to Chamber’s Home Health, especially Travis and Mary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agape Evangelical Ministries. https://agapeevangelical.com/ or 3612 Elmsted Dr. Richardson, Tx 75082.