Texarkana Noon Lions Club Completes $25,000 Endowment at Texarkana College

Representatives of the Texarkana Noon Lions Club presented a check to the Texarkana College Foundation to complete their scholarship endowment at Texarkana College. Katie Andrus, TC Foundation Director, said the endowment will fund scholarships for TC students with the greatest need for many years into the future.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of the Texarkana Noon Lions Club,” said Andrus. “The members have been strong supporters of our students for many years, and this latest gift is another example of their generosity in our community. We have so many students who are unable to attend college due to the financial burden, and this scholarship will provide a path for these students to reach their potential.”

Doug Barnette, immediate past president of the Noon Lions Club, said the club has been in existence in Texarkana for over 100 years and has a distinction of being called a “Founders Club.”

“Our club is extremely proud to give back to Texarkana College which has made such a tremendous difference in the lives of so many, both within and beyond our community,” said Barnette.

Founded in 1917, the Texarkana Noon Lions Club supports local projects including the annual Christmas meal food drive to benefit the Salvation Army and Randy Sam’s Outreach Shelter, Marine Corp Annual Toys for Tots Drive, Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Drive, Stuff the Bus, and the Live United Bowl. The Lions Club International organization aims to provide free vision screenings for children age six months to six years of age who lack access to eye care.

More information about the TC Foundation and ways to give to support scholarships for students in need can be found on TC’s website at www.texarkanacollege.edu or by contacting Katie Andrus at 903-823-3125.

