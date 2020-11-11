Advertisement

Megan Nicole Daniel, 17, of New Boston, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 08, 2020 in DeKalb, TX. Megan is preceded in death by her Poppa, Larry Daniel, of New Boston, TX, her great grandfathers, Lowell H. Daniel and Newton G. Thompson, both of New Boston, her granddad Danny W. Hawthorne and Grandmother Diane Foster of Altus, Ok. She is survived by her parents, Gregory Shane Daniel and step-mother, Jennifer Daniel and Sarah Jackson and stepfather Mike Jackson, her brothers Cody, Dalton and Beau Daniel, Jace, Logan and Tyler Jackson, and her best friend and twin sister, Lauren Daniel, all of New Boston, TX; grandparents Kelly and Randy Shelton, of New Boston, TX, Blake and Nancy Jackson of Avery, TX, Lynn and Maila Dews of Maud, TX, Richard and Becky Zylks of DeKalb, TX, David and Dennise Gilliam of Altus, OK ; great grandparents, Shirley Daniel and Zona Thompson of New Boston, TX, Buddy Hawthorne of Altus, OK; her aunt and uncle Eric & Yoli Dews of DeKalb, TX, her aunt and uncle Amber and Brian Cichon and cousins Jackson and Jacob Cichon of Arlington, TX; great aunt and uncle Debra and Carlos Kingston of Cullman, AL, great uncle Michael Daniel of Ft. Worth, TX, great aunts Karla Thompson and Martha Best of Allen, TX and Kathy Ellis of New Boston, TX and a multitude of close loving family and friends.

Meg was born June 3, 2003 in Little Rock, AR to Shane and Sarah. Megan loved family and friends and she was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. She was a peacekeeper, and she loved hammocking and sunset chasing with friends. She had a goofy laugh and a loving heart which shined through her big beautiful expressive eyes. She was a senior at New Boston High School and was a varsity cheerleader for 3 years. She was a vital part and member of the varsity softball team for 4 years and the varsity volleyball team for 3 years, and a member of the Health Occupational Students of America for 2 years, the Student Council President her Freshman year and a member of the 2020 Homecoming Court . She was to enter college as a sophomore with plans to become an orthodontist. Megan was one of our heartbeats and she will always be with us.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, New Boston with Bro. Anthony Tropp and Dr. Patrick Hunter officiating. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday at First Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with final expenses can be sent to Red River Federal Credit Union, c/o Sarah Jackson or Shane Daniel, P. O. Box 5909, Texarkana, TX 75503

