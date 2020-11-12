Advertisement

Joe Allen Gazzolo Sr., 98, of Texarkana, Texas passed away November 10, 2020. He was born March 5, 1922 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Joseph Henry Gazzolo and Dollie Mae Tawater Gazzolo. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He served in the Army during World War Two. He was a member at Buchanan First Baptist Church.

Mr. Gazzolo is preceded in death by his wife Jackie Gazzolo and one grandson Joe Allen Gazzolo III.

He is survived by his children, Joe Allen Gazzolo Jr. and his wife Linda, Princess Eaton and her husband Olen, and Cindy Gazzolo Hancock, two grandchildren Glenda Kay Helms and Kenneth Griffin, and numerous other family and loved ones.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 14, 2020 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – North Chapel. The family will receive guests for visitation Saturday at 10:00 a.m. before the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

