Texarkana Shines at Annual Hospice Event

Hospice of Texarkana hosted its signature fundraiser, Jeans & Bling, last Saturday night, October 5th, at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. The Studio 54-themed event was filled with attendees wearing glitzy attire and, of course, jeans with lots of bling.

The 15th annual charity event did not disappoint this year. It featured a Celebrity Lip Syncing Contest, Live Dance Music by Michael Rhodes and the Jive Band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and Trip and Room Makeover Raffles. This event was sponsored by KKYR, Ron and Vee Collins, Ledwell Office Source, Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services, Wholesale Electric Supply, and the Yates Foundation, along with many more generous supporters.

This year’s Lip Sync Celebrities included Donna Davis of Barbie James Salon and Laura Bolt with Red River Pharmacy Services. Last year’s winner, Jaimie Alexander with First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR, returned for a thrilling encore performance.

This year’s raffle choices included a $2,500 Room Makeover, compliments of Four States Furniture, and a choice of three trips. The trip raffle winner will choose from either a Costa Rica vacation package, a Luxury Charleston, SC trip, or a Sonoma Wine Tasting and Food getaway in Healdsburg, CA.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $920,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2023. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

