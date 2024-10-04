Texarkana College Esthetician Program Becomes Official Dermalogica Partnership School

Sponsor

Texarkana College is thrilled to announce that its Esthetician Program has been named an official Dermalogica Partnership School, the only one in the region. This prestigious designation offers students exclusive access to Dermalogica’s professional-grade skincare products and advanced training, giving them a significant advantage in the industry.

Dermalogica, a global leader in skincare, is renowned for its commitment to skin health through scientifically backed products that are certified cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Dermalogica’s formulas are designed without artificial fragrances, colors, or common irritants, making them ideal for promoting optimal skin health. Dr. Ronda Dozier, cosmetology faculty member, said by becoming a Dermalogica Partnership School, Texarkana College ensures its Esthetician students receive the best training with the safest and most ethical products on the market.

“Today, Esthetician students received their Dermalogica Student Kits, which include professional tools and products to enhance their hands-on learning,” said Dr. Dozier. “This partnership marks a significant step forward for the program, positioning its students as leaders in the skincare field with a focus on ethical and effective skincare solutions.”

For more information about TC’s Esthetician program, visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/programs/esthetician/.

