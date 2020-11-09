Texarkana Twilight Tours Continue with Rose Hill Cemetery Tour

Advertisement

Join the Texarkana Museums System at Rose Hill Cemetery on November 14 for “The Talking Dead: Rose Hill Cemetery,” a guided tour through time with living history performances. This evening tour starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For directions, suggested parking or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

“The Talking Dead” is part of the Texarkana Twilight Tours, designed to cast Texarkana history in a different light. This guided walking tour will include living history performers in the personas of several of Texarkana’s past citizens. Some of those guests will meet include, Dr. G. W. Thompson, Mrs. Mattie Rosborough, and Otis Henry, among others.

“These evening tours are a chance for guests to hear some of the less told stories from our collective past,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “Part of the fun for this series of tours is the chance to meet Texarkanians from the past. We have quite a few wonderful volunteers portraying some of these ‘characters.’ We hope to continue expanding this program in the future.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for future living history programs and tours can contact Jamie Simmons at Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org or 903-793-4831.

Tickets must be purchased in advance! Cost is $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/events. There will be no parking inside the cemetery during the tour, so guests are asked to park nearby and walk to the front gate. Please call for directions to the closest parking. For more information, directions, or to arrange for assistance, please call 903-793-4831. Benefiting the Texarkana Museums System and the P. J. Ahern Home Museum.

The Texarkana Museums System operates the P. J. Ahern Home, Museum of Regional History, Ace of Clubs House, and Discovery Place Interactive Museum in the heart of Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS offers weekly special events, programs, exhibits, and tours every weekend. For information about upcoming events, please visit us on FaceBook or call us at 903-793-4831.

