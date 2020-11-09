Historic Washington State Park Displays “Faces of Washington” Exhibit

Advertisement

The Faces of Washington, will be displayed at Historic Washington State Park in Washington, Arkansas on November 9 – March 31 from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. daily at the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center.

Washington, Arkansas was founded in 1824 as a community in Southwest Arkansas and has continued as an incorporated town. It reached its peak in 1860 with over 1,000 residents. Every community in the United States is made up a variety people that make the community what it is. Washington is no exception. The Interpretive staff at Historic Washington State Park selected portraits of different individuals they felt made an impact on the history of Washington. Some of the individuals highlighted are Richards Samuels, the first African-American state house representative in Hempstead County and Charlean Moss Williams, first female mayor of Washington. Learn more about these individuals through this exhibit.

Come visit us at Historic Washington State Park. Other exhibits are also on display including an exhibit on African-American Legislators of Arkansas in the 19th century. The visitor center is open daily from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. and Williams Tavern Restaurant is open for lunch daily from 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. Self-guided tours are available for pickup at the visitor center. Mask are required to enter park buildings per COVID-19 Health guidelines.

Historic Washington State Park, a restoration village preserving one of Arkansas’ most prominent 19th century towns, is located on US 278 nine miles north of Hope and can be reached by taking Exit 30 off Interstate 30. For more information visit www.HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or call (870)983-2684.

