Jimmy Ray Lloyd, age 81, of Texarkana, TX passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025, with his family at his side. Born December 9, 1943, in Hope, AR, he attended Hope High School where he was quarterback and captain of the Hope Bobcats for 3 years. He moved to Lubbock, Texas, to begin his accounting degree at Texas Tech University. Returning to Hope after his first year, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Cherry. They returned to Lubbock, and he worked full time while finishing his degree before returning to East Texas shortly after graduation to begin raising a family. Moving to Texarkana in 1979, as the Controller at Wadley Regional Medical Center, he worked there for 15 years then tin his own accounting business until his retirement in 2000 while earning his CPA along the way.

Jimmy was beloved by many and admired by all who knew him. Throughout his life, he was the epitome of integrity, sacrifice, wisdom, and love. These characteristics were witnessed by those who knew him and were on display until the final moments of his life.

In all things, he demonstrated the utmost integrity. His family, his job, personal business, and friends he handled with honor, respect, truthfulness, and honesty. This was not something he preached; this was something he lived.

His sacrifice and work ethic were renowned in order to provide for his family. He always made sure others were taken care of first. When he bought his motorcycle, people chuckled about a mid-life crisis, but his answer was simple, “I have always wanted on, but when I got married, I had a wife to care for. Then my two sons needed care. Now they are self-sufficient, and I can buy this for me.” One of many examples of selflessness.

He consistently demonstrated his wisdom that came from a life of learning, observations, and hard work. His knowledge of a vast range of subjects allowed others to have a ready repository of information, and he conveyed this with love and humility to those who sought his input.

Both in actions and words, he showed love to others. His concern and generosity were not loudly proclaimed, but in humility, he quietly impacted many lives through his actions. He never withheld telling his wife, sons, and grandchildren that he loved them. Those words never got old because he knew them to be truly from his heart. In the end, his love prevailed.

With these qualities always evident, his sons and family grew up knowing what a man, a real man, really was.

Jimmy and Cherry shared one heart and were fiercely devoted to one another throughout their 62 years of marriage. Their commitment, dedication, and love as a couple are an inspiration for generations.

He was the consummate “Jack of All Trades”, self-taught in most and successful in all. He could do anything he set his mind to do: auto restoration, mechanic, plumbing, electrical, roofing, HVAC, sheet metal, concrete, brick laying, engine repair, carpenter, cabinetry, painting/staining, flooring, lawn care, gardening, and he even helped to build his own house. He was a perfectionist by nature, so every job was done right and of exceptional quality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Udell Lloyd, and brothers Billie Don Lloyd and Jackie Terrell Lloyd.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Cherry Lloyd; his children, Craig Lloyd and his wife Rita and Chis Lloyd; his grandchildren, Austin Lloyd, Hunter Lloyd, Christiana Lloyd, and Abigail Lloyd.

Graveside service will be attended by family only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Westside Church of Christ in his memory.