Bail Set At $150K For Man Accused Of Molesting 8-Year-Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of sexually abusing a young girl repeatedly beginning when she was 8 years old has been charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in Bowie County.

Jerry Lynn Jordan, 53, is allegedly related to the girl through marriage and began abusing her while they were living in the same home in Texarkana, Ark., when she was 8, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the girl moved in 2021 with her family to the Wake Village community across the state line in Texas, the sexual abuse continued, the affidavit said.

Jordan allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in bathrooms and a closet and showered with her at the family’s home in Wake Village. When the girl asked Jordan to stop on one occasion, he allegedly proposed a different sexual activity, the affidavit alleges.

Jordan was arrested last week and remains in custody with bail set at $150,000, jail records show. If convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, he faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison. Defendants convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, are not eligible for parole from any sentence imposed.

The case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller. An attorney of record was not listed for Jordan as of Monday.