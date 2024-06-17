Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School Named an Honor Roll School

Sponsor

The Texarkana Independent School District is pleased to announce that the Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School was recently recognized as an Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll School for high academic achievement and student success.

This is the ninth year that ERP has released an Honor Roll schools list. The ERP Honor Roll program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE) and presented in collaboration with the Texas Business Leadership Council, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes and preparing students with the skills employer’s value and demand. Only twelve percent of public schools in Texas were named to the Honor Roll.

The ERP Honor Roll utilized public school student achievement data from 2019 through 2023 to identify successful schools and districts. Morriss Elementary stands above others in the state because of its demonstrated ability to move students to grade-level achievement and beyond.

Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistently high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

The ERP Honor Roll is the only award given in collaboration with state and local business leaders. All Honor Roll schools will be featured on the ERP Honor Roll website at www.edresults.org/honor-roll.

Lauren Pilgreen, Morriss Elementary Principal said, “We are thankful for the hard work of our students and teachers. This recognition is a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to lifelong student success that our school and parent community have shown over the years.”

