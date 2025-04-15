Let ArFuture Pay For Your Certificate or Degree at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Did you know that with the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can qualify to earn over 25 degrees and certificates for FREE at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana?

The purpose of this grant is to increase the education and skills of Arkansas’s workforce in an affordable manner. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and Associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students.

Qualifying programs at UAHT include:

Coding

Computer & Information Science

Construction Technology

Cybersecurity

Diesel Technology

Electromechanical Technology

EMT-Basic

Industrial Electricity

Maintenance

Nursing (CNA, LPN, and RN)

Paramedic

Power Technologies

Solar Technology

Teaching (Elementary and Teacher Assistant)

Welding

The ArFuture grant is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply now. The deadline to apply for the fall semester is July 1.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit https://sams.adhe.edu/Scholarship/Details/ARFUTURE or call the Arkansas Department of Higher Education at 501.371.2000.

To speak with a representative from UAHT, call 870-722-8124.

UAHT also offers numerous institutional and foundation scholarships. Visit https://www.uaht.edu/scholarships/ for more information and to apply.