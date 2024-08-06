City funds initiative to support families in crisis

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas will invest funds into the Ground Floor Collective’s 100 Families Initiative to strengthen the build-out of the HopeHub software system for Texas-side use; a crucial technology component that will revolutionize how cities support families in crisis.

The city plans to allocate $25,600 from an opioid settlement fund that the state of Texas obtained through legal claims against various companies for their involvement in the opioid crisis. The funds from this settlement are distributed to counties and municipalities to address opioid related harms in their communities.

The HopeHub software is a key component of the 100 Families Initiative. This software allows service providers in a community to easily communicate with one another to serve families in crisis holistically. HopeHub’s HIPAA, FERPA, and COPPA compliant platform will allow Texarkana’s community professionals to work together more effectively, ensuring that families receive holistic support tailored to their specific needs. The system assesses families across 13 critical areas: food, housing, safety, substance abuse recovery, mental health, physical health, dental health, transportation, childcare, legal assistance, education, employment, and financial stability.

Co-Founder and Executive Director of Ground Floor Collective Kristina Rivas-Jones expects great outcomes for Texarkana through these efforts.

“We are thrilled to receive this support from the City of Texarkana, Texas,” said Rivas-Jones. “This funding will enable us to harness the power of technology to address the root causes of poverty and crisis in our community. By connecting families to essential resources and providing wrap-around support, we can help them transition from crisis to career, replicating the impressive results seen in Arkansas.”

The 100 Families Initiative originated in Arkansas in 2015, and is a pioneering effort designed to provide comprehensive support to families facing challenging circumstances. Since its inception, the initiative has served almost 5,500 people in Arkansas, with more than 1,000 individuals meeting the ultimate goal of moving from crisis to career. The initiative has been in practice in the greater Texarkana region since 2021, and each month, it hosts an alliance meeting open to all community partners and the public.

Planning and Community Development Director Vashil Fernandez looks forward to the positive changes this software will bring to families in need.

“This investment by the City demonstrates a commitment to supporting local families and building a stronger, more resilient community,” said Fernandez. “With the implementation of HopeHub on the Texas side, Texarkana will join a growing network of communities using innovative technology to empower families and create lasting change.”