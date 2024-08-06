Sponsor

Sherry Lynn Harris, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed Friday, August 2, 2024, in a local hospital.

Ms. Harris was born June 12, 1960, in Yerington, Nevada, and has lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was formerly employed with Christus St. Michael Health Care System and Rotech Medical Services. Sherry was a loving, caring individual who loved helping people. She never met a stranger and was a very nurturing person. She enjoyed spending time on the beach, camping, fishing and hunting. Sherry also loved just sitting on her front porch watching nature. The most important part of her life was her family and creating memories. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Harris, Sr.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Loretta Harris, of Texarkana, Arkansas; her mother, Mary Harris, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Charles “Bubba” Harris, Jr., of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one sister and brother-in-law Vickie and Ricky Pharr of Hot Springs, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Presley Taylor, Riley Harris, and Rylan Russell; her two nephews, Ricky Pharr and Brett Pharr; two great nephews, Dakota Pharr and Ryder Pharr, and one great niece, Jozie Mae Pharr; her fur baby Missy, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Hal Haltom officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 3:00 P. M.