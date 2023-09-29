Husband & Wife Charged In Child Sex Abuse Case

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A husband and wife are currently being held in the Bowie County jail in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of multiple young children.

Cody Blake Barnes, 31, and his wife, Brittany Michelle Barnes, 31, were both arrested Sept. 20. Cody Barnes was taken into custody on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. His bonds total $400,000. Brittany Barnes has been charged with child endangerment and her bond is set at $200,000.

Cody Barnes was arrested in February on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child but the charges were dropped a few days later, court records show.

Cody Barnes is accused of sexual misconduct with three children, two girls and a boy under age 10, according to a probable cause affidavit. The children allegedly reported sexual abuse by Cody Barnes during forensic interviews this summer. They reportedly said that Cody Barnes had told them to keep quiet and had threatened to physically harm them if they told about the abuse.

One child mentioned a wooden paddle and another mentioned that Cody Barnes had said they would be in “trouble. Big big big” and that Cody Barnes had promised they’d face “hurt me trouble” if they didn’t keep silent.

When one of the children told Brittany Barnes that Cody Barnes had sexually assaulted them, she allegedly told them not to tell, the affidavit said.

The cases have been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. The Bowie County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed in the cases of both defendants but that could change. The office routinely asks the court to appoint an outside attorney for a defendant if the office is also representing a co-defendant to avoid a conflict of interest.

Cody Barnes faces five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two to 20 years if found guilty of indecency by contact. Brittany Barnes faces two to 20 years if found guilty of child endangerment.