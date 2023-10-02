Second Escaped Inmate Captured in Austin

Sponsor

On Friday, September 29 JC Lee Kirby was arrested in Austin TX on Bowie County warrant number B23-01011-F1-TF for the offense of Escape. Kirby escaped the Bi State Jail on 7-7-2023 and fled the area.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators had solid information that Kirby was in Austin, TX but his capture remained difficult due to him intentionally blending within a large homeless community. He was placed in the Travis County Jail with No Bond Set. He will be transported to the Bowie County Detention Center as soon as practical.

On 9-25-2023, the Bowie County Detention Center was placed back in compliance by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, jail staff were unaware that Land and Kirby had breached the facility until 9:15 a.m. that morning, almost six-and-a-half hours after video surveillance recorded them walking out of the Bi-State in downtown Texarkana.