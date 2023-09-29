LearningRx: Brain Training for Success

Sponsor

LearningRx is a worldwide company that was brought to the people in the Texarkana area for a personal reason. Regina Latimer, owner of the Texarkana location, enrolled her young son in a LearningRx location in Shreveport years ago to help provide him the opportunity for school learning and success. After several months of training, the growth in her son’s education was so profound she decided to open a LearningRx location in the Texarkana area to help service and provide others with similar life changing success stories.

LearningRx has helped over 100,000 adults and children around the world who struggle with:

– Learning Disabilities

– Reading Issues & Dyslexia

– Organization

– Homework

– Test Taking

– Memory Problems

– Brain Fog

– Concussions

– Traumatic Brain Injury

And so much more!



“LearningRx does something different than just simple tutoring. We take a look at the Cognitive IQ of each individual who comes in. This Cognitive test shows us how they learn, where they are excelling, and where their weaknesses are. Using this Cognitive test we are able to formulate a plan of attack, to help retrain their brains to be successful in areas where they are weak. By doing this we are able to get to the root of learning problems, attack them, teach them, and help them grow,” says Regina.

LearningRx has 12 trainers between the Texarkana and New Boston locations. These trainers are certified teachers who have training, degrees and more, who work with participants to ensure success. Programs through LearningRx vary depending on the needs of each client. Courses can take as little as three months to complete, up to one year. LearningRx programs differ between the needs of each participant.

Through October, LearningRx is offering a discount for anyone who decides to purchase a cognitive assessment. Participants who purchase an assessment through the month of October will receive a 50% discount, making the assessment $99. The assessment allows LearningRx to show visual understanding of a participant’s needs, and helps provide a brain training program that helps reconnect pathways for longterm learning improvement.

To learn more about LearningRx, or to purchase your cognitive assessment visit their website HERE. LearningRx provides several different financing options for families, for more information about financing, assessments and more, you can reach Regina at LearningRx by calling 903-223-0111.