Jury selection underway in Miller County murder case

Jury selection got underway Monday morning at the Miller County courthouse for a man accused of shooting a woman fatally in April during an argument in a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex.

Markelle Demetrice Davis, 20, is facing a murder charge in the April 17 death of 18-year-old Jaqualyn Paxton.

Davis was taken into custody just minutes after he allegedly shot Paxton in the face following an altercation at the Village Park South apartments in Texarkana, Ark., according to a probable cause affidavit. Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies parked across the street from the apartments noticed a disturbance and heard a gunshot before seeing a 1993 Cutlass Sierra Oldsmobile speed from the parking lot.

The deputies detained Davis a couple of blocks from the shooting site. Davis allegedly had two magazines for a firearm in his pockets and allegedly told deputies his pistol was in the car. The car was seized and is in the custody of the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.

Texarkana, Ark., police officers who responded to the scene of the shooting learned that Paxton had been transported via private car to a local hospital.

Those witnesses said they saw Davis driving away when they noticed Paxton’s body lying on the pavement and took her to Wadley hospital for emergency treatment. Other witnesses allegedly told officers they saw Davis and Paxton arguing before Davis pulled out a gun and fired.

If convicted of murder, Davis faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Testimony is expected to begin Monday afternoon following jury selection.

