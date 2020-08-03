Local man arrested for stalking, harassment

Advertisement

A Texarkana man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly sending messages to a woman that they should have sex and go to heaven together.

Nicholas Jordan Wood, 33, allegedly began sending messages to a woman June 29 on Facebook who he had not communicated with since she terminated him from work at an auto dealership in Texarkana, Texas, in 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman blocked Wood on Facebook after receiving three messages from him.

The alleged victim reported the messages to police June 30 because she “found these messages harassing and believed that Wood was insinuating that he planned to kill her.”

After blocking Wood on Facebook, the woman began receiving calls from him at her office stating that he would come to her residence or place of work.

Wood allegedly stated that he was God and that he needed to see the woman in calls the woman recorded. The woman’s calls at work were diverted to a male coworker. On July 1, the coworker reported that he told Wood during a call that the woman wasn’t taking any calls. Wood allegedly told the male coworker he was coming to the business to see the woman.

Police arrested Wood at the woman’s place of business on July 1 for harassment and stalking. Wood allegedly told police he was going to the business to ask the woman to hire him as a mechanic.

Wood is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds set at $25,000 total.

