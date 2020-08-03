LEISD Band Director Selected as Quarterfinalist for Grammy Music Educator Award

Advertisement

Stephanie Nelson, Head Band Director at Liberty-Eylau High School was selected as a Quarterfinalist for the Grammy Music Educator Award 2021.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

A joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY® Week 2021.

Advertisement

Mrs. Nelson was nominated by one of her students, Ty’Zhane Walker for this honor and was selected from nearly 2000 nominations. Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives.

The eighth annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

A total of 216 music teachers from 199 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator AwardTM presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. Nelson is one of only 19 Texas educators to earn this distinction.

In total, nearly 2,000 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 91 legacy applicants from 2020 will also be eligible to win the award this year.