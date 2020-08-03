U of A Hope-Texarkana Virtual Commencement Ceremony to be Held August 4

Advertisement

The 2020 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana commencement ceremony will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 4, at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony will premiere on the UAHT Facebook page and YouTube channel. A total of 510 students from counties in Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana graduated UAHT this year, earning 852 degrees and certificates.

The ceremony can be found at any of the links below:

UAHT Interim Chancellor Laura Clark said, although our graduates could not attend their ceremony in person, we still rolled out the red carpet for them. “We did everything just as we always do to celebrate their accomplishments, only with a little more distancing involved. The main thing everyone at UAHT will miss is seeing the excitement and happiness that graduation brings to the graduates and their families. Even though we couldn’t celebrate in-person, we are so proud of our graduates, and we wish them the best for their future,” Clark said.

Everyone is invited to watch this special event and celebrate the accomplishments of these graduates.

For more information, visit uaht.edu or call 870-777-5722.

