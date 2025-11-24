Texarkana City Council Approves $255,000 Plan for New Pickleball Courts at Southwest Center

Sponsor

The Texarkana, Texas City Council has approved a major investment in local recreation, voting to accept a $135,000 donation from the Texarkana Pickleball Club and to match it with $120,000 in Hotel Occupancy Tax funds to build new pickleball courts at the Southwest Center. The new facility will officially be named “Rotary Courts.”

The measure was approved at the council’s November 10, 2025 meeting under Resolution No. 2025-144.

350-Member Club Raises $135,000 for Expansion

The Texarkana Pickleball Club, founded in early 2025, has grown rapidly to more than 350 members. The club raised $135,000 through contributions from the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club, International Rotary Club, Oaklawn Rotary Club, the Cabe Foundation, and membership support. The funds will go toward construction of multiple pickleball courts at Southwest Center.

City officials noted that improved and expanded facilities will also position Texarkana as a tournament host city—bringing in visitors and boosting local lodging, dining, and retail activity.

City Matches Funds Through Hotel Occupancy Tax

Under the resolution, the City will match the club’s donation with $120,000 from the Hotel Occupancy Fund (Fund 212) in Fiscal Year 2026. Those funds are earmarked for projects that support tourism-related activities, including sports events expected to draw out-of-town participants.

New Courts to Be Named “Rotary Courts”

The City Council agreed that naming the new facility “Rotary Courts” is a fitting tribute to the local Rotary organizations that contributed to the project.

In addition to accepting the donation and approving the matching funds, the resolution authorizes the City Manager to execute all necessary documents and to prepare and install signage for the new Rotary Courts.

The measure takes effect immediately following its passage and approval.

The new Rotary Courts are expected to bring expanded recreational opportunities for residents while supporting economic activity through increased tournament play and community events.