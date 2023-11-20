Man Accused Of Shooting Girlfriend Sunday Was Acquitted Of Murder In 2021

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man arrested Sunday for the non-fatal shooting of his girlfriend was acquitted of the murder of a former girlfriend’s twin brother in 2021.

Kevante Wright, 30, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old woman and struggling with officers who tried to cuff him later. The woman reported that she fled the apartment where she was shot at about 1:30 a.m. by Wright at a complex in the 1000 block of College Drive and sought help from neighbors, according to a social media post by the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

An officer on scene noticed a man getting into a car that had stopped in the roadway. The car was pulled over and Wright was found in the passenger seat with a pistol allegedly at his feet on the floor board. Wright allegedly resisted the officer’s attempts to handcuff him.

According to testimony given at his murder trial in 2021 in the shooting death of Eric Gentry, Wright was drunk and assaulting his former girlfriend, Gentry’s twin sister, when Gentry intervened. Because Gentry left the apartment and then returned before being shot, his defense attorney argued that the castle doctrine should apply. That legal theory makes shooting another person lawful if in your own residence and under threat.

A jury of 12 Bowie County citizens agreed and acquitted Wright in June 2021.

Wright is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $120,000.