Man Accused Of Shooting Neighbor’s Dog For ‘No Reason’ Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog allegedly told investigators that he did it because the canine was “teasing my dog, no reason, really,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Bowie County this week.

Kenneth Wayne Walters, 58, allegedly used a .22 caliber rifle last month to shoot “Drake,” a black labrador retriever who lived with his owner in the 200 block of Whispering Pines in Texarkana, Texas, according to the affidavit. The dog’s owner contacted the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16 and reported that he had found the animal suffering from a gunshot wound in Walters’ yard.

The owner transported Drake to an emergency animal clinic in Shreveport, Louisiana, for care. Drake was suffering from severe abdominal trauma and was euthanized by veterinary staff, the affidavit said.

Walters allegedly confessed to investigators that he had shot Drake with the rifle “broadside” when it was in his yard but had not meant to kill him.

Walters allegedly told investigators that he shot Drake because he was, “teasing my dog, nothing, no reason really,” according to the affidavit.

Walters faces two to ten years in prison or a term of probation if convicted of felony animal cruelty. Walters is currently free on a $30,000 bond, according to the BCSO.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. Walters is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office