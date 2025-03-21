Discover a Rare Opportunity: 77 Acres and a Stunning Home in Delight, AR

Sponsor

An extraordinary reserve auction is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, at 10 a.m., offering a prime piece of property in Delight, Arkansas.

Located at 552 Strawberry Road, this expansive 77-acre estate features a beautifully updated 3,100-square-foot home. The property, available for bidding either as individual tracts or in its entirety, presents endless possibilities for potential buyers, whether seeking a dream home, investment property, or serene retreat. A 10% buyer’s premium applies to this unique offering.

The home itself boasts four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and modern amenities, including granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The primary bathroom features a wheelchair-accessible tiled shower, and a versatile bonus room could serve as an additional bedroom.

Beyond the home, the property shines with its outdoor features: two ponds, one of which is spring-fed and stocked, green meadows for farming or relaxation, and facilities like a round pen and loading chute for ranching. Wildlife enthusiasts will appreciate the deer and turkey hunting opportunities on the picturesque grounds.