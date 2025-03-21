Discover a Rare Opportunity: 77 Acres and a Stunning Home in Delight, AR

An extraordinary reserve auction is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, at 10 a.m., offering a prime piece of property in Delight, Arkansas.
Located at 552 Strawberry Road, this expansive 77-acre estate features a beautifully updated 3,100-square-foot home. The property, available for bidding either as individual tracts or in its entirety, presents endless possibilities for potential buyers, whether seeking a dream home, investment property, or serene retreat. A 10% buyer’s premium applies to this unique offering.
The home itself boasts four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and modern amenities, including granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The primary bathroom features a wheelchair-accessible tiled shower, and a versatile bonus room could serve as an additional bedroom.
Beyond the home, the property shines with its outdoor features: two ponds, one of which is spring-fed and stocked, green meadows for farming or relaxation, and facilities like a round pen and loading chute for ranching. Wildlife enthusiasts will appreciate the deer and turkey hunting opportunities on the picturesque grounds.
To explore this unparalleled property further, join the auction in person or contact Eric Parsons at 870-925-0249 for inquiries. Additional photos and details can be found on or . Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Arkansas paradise—a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty awaits.