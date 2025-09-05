Man Accused Of Threatening Judge Indicted By Bowie County Grand Jury

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man who allegedly made threats regarding a district court judge while performing community service work was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Bowie County.

William Daniel Waggoner III, 41, allegedly said, “I could kill that mother fucker,” about 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison when asked by Bowie County probation officers on the morning of July 29 why he had reported to perform community service hours, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Waggoner was reportedly unhappy that Judge Addison had ordered him to perform an additional 40 hours of community service after he failed a drug test, the affidavit said. At the time, Waggoner was serving a five-year term of felony probation for attempted injury to an elderly person he received in 2021, court records show.

Waggoner was under the influence of methamphetamine when he shoved his father into a sink, on April 24, 2021, at a residence in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit in that case. Waggoner’s father was 78 at the time.

When officers arrived, Waggoner was talking about demons and there were broken dishes strewn about the living room and kitchen, the affidavit said.

Waggoner has been in custody since July 30. In addition to a charge of terroristic threat against a judge, he is also facing a motion to revoke probation in the earlier case. Bail has been set at $100,000.

If convicted of terroristic threat against a judge, Waggoner faces six months to two years in a state jail. He could face additional time behind bars if his probation is revoked.

Waggoner’s felony cases have been transferred from Judge Addison’s court to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.