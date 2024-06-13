Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Cop After Arrest Involving Fish Heads

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of cooking fish and fish heads on a barbecue grill he didn’t own allegedly threatened to kill the police officer who arrested him for trespassing last week.

Ronald Walker, 56, was the subject of a suspicious person call in the 2100 block of Pine Street during the day June 4, according to a probable cause affidavit penned by Texarkana Texas Police Dept. Officer Jonathan Price.

Price responded to the area and observed Walker standing in the middle of Pine Street speaking to someone who was driving a pickup truck. The truck’s driver told Officer Price that he was the employer of the woman who called 911 after observing a man on her home security camera pull her grill from her back yard to her driveway and light it.

Walker was reportedly uncooperative from the start and was taken into custody initially for walking in the roadway. Officer Price drove his patrol unit to the house of the woman who called police and found the smoking grill in her driveway.

“The grill was loaded with fish and with fish heads which Ronald was apparently cooking,” the affidavit said.

Another officer extinguished the grill and Officer Price headed toward the Bowie County jail in downtown Texarkana with Walker in the back of his cruiser. On the drive, Walker allegedly made racially-oriented statements to Officer Price and threatened to kill him and his family while also threatening to obtain a gun, the affidavit said.

“I’m familiar with Ronald and know that his behavior is very unpredictable and he does not seem to have a favorable opinion towards law enforcement,” the affidavit said. “Therefore it is completely possible for him to be able to harm my family in some way.”

A search of Walker at the jail reportedly revealed that he was in possession of a 12-inch filet knife. During the booking process, Walker allegedly pulled some coins from his pocket and threw them at Officer Price, striking him below the chin in an area of his chest protected by his bullet-proof vest.

If convicted of terroristic threatening of a peace officer, Walker faces six months to two years in a state jail. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $30,000 on the felony charge.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.