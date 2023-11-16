Man Accused Of Trying To Take Gun From Security At Texarkana Hospital

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly tried to grab the firearm off a security officer’s duty belt after making a disturbance at a Texarkana hospital has been charged with a felony in Bowie County.

Willy Kidd, 35, was reportedly behaving normally when he was first brought to CHRISTUS St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana on the afternoon of Nov. 1, but suddenly “began acting erratically,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

While medical personnel were checking his vital signs, Kidd allegedly began cursing the staff and threw a “wet floor sign” at the ceiling. Kidd allegedly walked out of the facility but returned, continuing to cause a disturbance by throwing a chair in the direction of an employee. The chair allegedly damaged a ceiling tile after being hurled by Kidd.

Kidd’s antics were reportedly drawing the attention of other patients who were observing the commotion. When approached by security outside where his family members were attempting to calm him, Kidd allegedly reached for the guard’s gun, prompting a call to Texarkana, Texas, police.

Hospital security placed Kidd in cuffs and held him until police arrived. He has been charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

Kidd is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $50,000. If convicted, he faces six months to two years in a state jail.