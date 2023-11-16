City awarded $1.9 million TxDOT sidewalk grant

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas was recently awarded $1,910,952 for preliminary engineering and construction of Leopard Drive Shared Use Path and Pedestrian Improvements as a part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program. Additionally, Texarkana’s project was authorized to receive federal TA funding (100% maximum for preliminary engineering and construction which will include local match due to Transportation Development Credits eligibility) by the Commission. Overall, the Texas Transportation Commission approved funding for 83 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program projects from across the state valued at approximately $345.1 million.

The project will construct a 10-foot-wide shared-use path along the east side of FM 3527 (Leopard Drive) from Wallace Park to Lake Drive as well as a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of SH 93 from FM 3527 to the Lake Ridge Apartments. The project will add pedestrian crossing signals, pavement markings, signage and safety lighting.

“We are excited to receive this funding and continue to partner with TXDOT to improve the pedestrian infrastructure in our community,” said David Orr, City Manager. “Texarkana continues to be a beneficiary of the TA Set-Aside Program, and we are looking forward to continuing our work to make Texarkana a better place to walk and bike.”

The awarded project originated from Texarkana’s 2018 Regional Active Transportation Plan completed by the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization. The plan can be found on the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization’s website at www.texarkanampo.org.

Planning, Community Development and Health Director, Vashil Fernandez, is looking forward to the infrastructure upgrades as well.

“As part of the public feedback process for the City’s neighborhood planning efforts, improved sidewalks have consistently scored as a top priority,” Fernandez said. “We look forward to the impact this funding will make for our community.”

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division (PTN) manages TxDOT’s statewide TA program and will be working locally with the Atlanta District along with the City of Texarkana to implement the grants.

For more information, contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.

