A&M-Texarkana Unveils New Scholarships and Incentives Through Partnerships with Local Schools and Colleges

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander announced new scholarship initiatives and educational partnerships on November 15th at a press conference and signing ceremony held on the A&M-Texarkana campus. Representatives from Texarkana, Arkansas, Texarkana, Texas, Liberty Eylau, and Pleasant Grove school districts along with Texarkana College and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana were on hand for a signing ceremony establishing educational partnerships between their institutions and Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

The partnerships are designed to make it easier and more affordable for employees of the partner institutions to enroll at the university to work towards a bachelor’s degree, graduate degree, or an additional certification.

Faculty, staff, and employees of the partner institutions will receive their first class free and a 33% tuition discount according to the memorandum of understanding signed during the ceremony. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these significant discounts to our partners in education,” said President Alexander. “Many employers already offer some sort of tuition assistance or other incentive for their employees to continue their education. When you add these new financial incentives from our university it makes the option to enroll in an A&M-Texarkana program exceptionally affordable.”

In addition to the partnerships between local school districts and community colleges, the university unveiled new scholarships specifically for seniors graduating from any high school within 100 miles of the university, regardless of their home state. These Eagle Elite scholarships are $3000 yearly and renewable for four years. Recipients who qualify for and join the Honors College will receive an additional $1000 per year. Initial requirements for the Eagle Elite scholarships are to be a 2024 graduate of any high school within 100 miles of the university, have a minimum 3.0 high school GPA, and enroll full-time each semester at A&M-Texarkana.

“Our Eagle Elite scholarships are designed to help keep talented students in the area,” President Alexander explained. “When combined with our already low rate of tuition, these scholarships present tremendous value to students. They can earn a world-class A&M-Texarkana degree in highly regarded degree programs and do so without falling heavily into debt.”

The new Eagle Elite scholarships are just part of a wide variety of merit-based scholarships available to incoming freshman. The university also offers a Presidential Scholarship ($9000 yearly), Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship ($8,000 yearly), the Soaring Eagle Scholarship ($6000 yearly), and the Ascending Eagle Scholarship ($2,000 yearly).

For transfer students coming from Texarkana College or the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (or other partner community colleges within 125 miles) the university offers the new Golden Eagle Partner Transfer Scholarship. The scholarship is in the amount of $3000 per year for students with a minimum college GPA of 2.75, and $4000 yearly for those who join the A&M-Texarkana Honor College (minimum 3.25 college GPA required).

The university has also recently added specific scholarships available for adult learners, graduate students, other college transfers, alumni, and a new Legacy Scholarship for dependents of A&M-Texarkana alumni.

Details about individual scholarships, initial requirements and renewal requirements can be found on the A&M-Texarkana website at www.tamut.edu/scholarships. For information on the new incentives offered through the new educational partnerships visit www.tamut.edu/partners.