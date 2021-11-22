Advertisement

Finis Caddell Richardson, age 76, of Fouke, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence in Fouke surrounded by family.

Caddell was born April 1, 1945 in Fouke, Arkansas to Wynema and Edward Richardson. He was retired from Davis Roof & Truss where he was the manager for 42 years. Caddell was the former President of the Miller County Fair, and a member of Walnut Street Church of Christ. One of Caddell’s greatest passions was raising cutting horses and cattle on the family property of BAR R Ranch. Every year Caddell and Glenda would make the trip to Ft. Worth to attend the National Cutting Horse Association World Championship Futurity with friends Ricky and Cindy Rushing and Wayne and Marsha Holden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Richardson; daughter, Belinda Richardson; parents, Wynema and Edward Richardson.

Survivors include a son; Ronald Richardson and wife, Michelle of Fouke, Arkansas; special sister, Jeanette McKinney of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers, Trennet Richardson and wife, Charlotte of Fouke, Arkansas, Danny Richardson of Fouke, Arkansas; one Granddaughter, Kirbie Lively and husband Blake and their daughters, Bella and Bentli of Cabot, Arkansas; four Grandsons, Jacob Richardson and wife Lyn and their children, Tristan, Gavin, Emma of Dallas, Texas; Colton Ward and finance Shelby of Abilene, Texas; Deputy Hayden Richardson of Fouke, Arkansas; Trevor Ward of Queen City, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Corinth Church of Christ in Fouke, Arkansas with Michael Harness officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M until service time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the church.

Interment will be in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Online registry is available at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

