Patricia Rodgers

Advertisement

Patricia Louise Kerns Rodgers passed away on February 28, 2023.

She was born on April 27, 1942 to Gilbert William and Vivian Kerns of Texarkana, TX. Patricia grew up with four siblings – GW, Carol, Kay and James.

Growing up she enjoyed spending time with her sisters and friends. She also enjoyed cheerleading, and liked to tell the story of how she always got stuck at the top of the pyramid because she was tiny. She was active in her First Baptist, Texarkana church youth group, where she met her future husband.

She was dating someone from out of town when she met George Rodgers, and he convinced her to break up with her out-of-town boyfriend and “give a local boy a chance.” They married in August of 1965, and upon George’s death in January of 2020 they had been married 55 years. During their marriage they traveled extensively for his work, living everywhere from New York to California, but upon retirement, they returned home to Texarkana.

Pat was the ultimate sweet southern lady, dearly loved by her friends and family. No one ever left her house hungry, and you were fortunate to get a piece of her blue-ribbon-winning cornbread or home-made ice cream fudge sauce. Her son-in-law was particularly fond of her cowboy beans. She was generous and kind, and went out of her way to minister to others with a kind word, hug, meal or whatever help she could provide.

Advertisement

Pat’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren, and they will never forget the spoiling or special treats. She also loved her nieces and nephews, and her home was always open to friends and family.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George Rodgers; her son, David (who passed away from a car accident in 2020); her parents Gilbert William and Vivian Kerns; and her siblings. Surviving family includes her daughter, Becky Boyette of Staunton, VA; her son-in-law, James Boyette of Stauton, VA; her grandchildren Austin, Wes, and Arielle; her daughter-in-law Anita Rodgers of Wake Village, TX; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat was an active member of Wake Village Baptist Church, and faith was the most important part of her life.

Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

