New Boston Teen Facing Two Capital Murder Indictments In Bowie County

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A 19-year-old man has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for two counts of capital murder in connection with a July 6 shooting in New Boston that ended the lives of two other 19-year-old men.

Malaki Scott Beckham allegedly fled in a victim’s car from the scene of the shooting in the 300 block of Hoskins St. in New Boston near the Dogwood Plaza Apartments, according to a probable cause affidavit. Princeton Washington Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene and Nicholas Webster died of his injuries July 18.

A Bowie County grand jury handed up two capital murder indictments Thursday. If convicted, Beckham faces a possible death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Beckham was allegedly caught on home security video leaving the scene in a Chrysler 300S that was registered to Washington’s mother at the address where he lived with her in Linden, Texas.

Beckham has been charged with capital murder for allegedly taking the life of another person while in the course of committing another felony, robbery.

At the time of the July 6 shooting, Beckham was already serving a 10-year term of felony probation in Bowie County for a robbery he committed in 2022 and a five-year probation related to a 2021 arrest for credit/debit card abuse.

Motions to revoke both of Beckham’s probations have been filed in those cases, which are pending before Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. The capital murder cases have also been assigned to Judge Miller.

No attorney of record was listed Friday for Beckham. Defendants accused of capital murder in Bowie County typically receive court appointed counsel if they cannot afford to hire an attorney.

Beckham is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $2 million.